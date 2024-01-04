Baton Rouge Community Calls for Change after Tragic Death of Young Football Player

In a tragic turn of events, 15-year-old Ramide Cosey, a freshman and budding football player at Istrouma High School, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge on New Year’s Day. The incident, which also injured four others, has left a deep scar on the local community and the school’s football program.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Cosey has triggered an outpouring of grief and introspection within the community. In an attempt to cope with the tragedy and provide a channel for emotional expression, first-year Istrouma football coach, Sid Edwards, organized an informal meeting. The gathering, which involved over 20 players and the entire coaching staff, was an opportunity to talk, pray, and engage in a friendly game of basketball. The meeting was also attended by a local pastor and a player’s father, symbolizing the collective heartache and solidarity of the community.

Dealing with the Tragedy

Professional counselors from the ‘I Care’ initiative are expected to provide their services as students return to school, extending necessary psychological support in the wake of the incident. The shooting has hit the football program particularly hard, as it is the second loss they’ve suffered due to gun violence, following the death of junior lineman Roddrick Cook in 2021.

Call for Change

Coach Edwards, while new to dealing with such tragedies, emphasizes the urgent need to provide more role models and opportunities for young people in the Baton Rouge area. Reflecting on his personal history of coaching in Baton Rouge, including mentoring former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, Edwards highlights the limited perspectives on success that the local youth currently have. He strongly advocates for a shift in this mindset to prevent future incidents of this nature.

As the community continues to mourn the untimely death of Ramide Cosey, the call for change grows louder. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address violence in the community and to create a safe, nurturing environment for the youth.