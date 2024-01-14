en English
Crime

Bathgate Man’s Violent Retaliation Against Misogynistic Comment Leads to Sentence

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Bathgate Man’s Violent Retaliation Against Misogynistic Comment Leads to Sentence

On September 14, 2021, a 37-year-old Bathgate man, Darren Erskine, found himself in a violent altercation at a city centre travel hub. The event began innocuously enough, with Erskine approaching two individuals to inquire about their welfare. He sat down to converse with one of them, a man, but the conversation took an ugly turn.

Misogyny-Triggered Altercation

The man made a derogatory comment about women, which prompted Erskine to challenge him to a fight. The man’s attempted punch missed Erskine, who retaliated with four punches that connected with the man’s face, causing him to fall. Nevertheless, Erskine continued to assault the man with six additional punches while he was down.

The Intervention and Aftermath

A bystander rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Upon his arrest, Erskine justified his actions by expressing his disdain for misogyny and claiming self-defense. He acknowledged that his response may have been excessive. The victim sustained facial injuries, including two lacerations and swelling, necessitating hospital treatment.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

During the court proceedings, Erskine’s lawyer proposed that he was suitable for unpaid work. Sheriff Allan McKay recognized Erskine’s cooperation but censured the extreme nature of the assault, especially the misogynistic aspect. Erskine was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within six months and placed under a curfew requiring him to remain at home from 8 pm to 6 am, Monday through Friday, for six months.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

