Bashkortostan's Ominous Death: A Detainee's Mysterious End Raises Concerns

In a chilling turn of events, Rifat Dautov, a resident of Bashkortostan, Russia, has reportedly died under ambiguous circumstances following his detention by local law enforcement. Dautov's passing, shrouded in uncertainty and mystery, has ignited serious concerns about police conduct and the treatment of detainees in the region.

A Protest and a Police Call

According to Zaliya, Dautov's sister, he was in the vicinity of a protest on January 19 in support of activist Fail Alsynov but departed shortly after its commencement. Despite his non-participation, Dautov was summoned to the police station where he received a written warning. The details of this warning remain undisclosed.

On January 25, Dautov was apprehended by OMON, the riot police, and was transported to an unknown location. Subsequently, a local official directed Dautov's family to the Ufa morgue to identify a body. However, Zaliya was denied entrance due to the absence of an investigator, leaving her incapable of confirming her brother's death.

Contradicting Claims and Lingering Doubts

Anonymous messages from Telegram channels purport to explain Dautov's demise, alleging that he was inebriated and succumbed to alcohol poisoning. This claim starkly contrasts with Zaliya's insistence that her brother abstained from alcohol. The lawyer representing Fail Alsynov, the activist whose protest Dautov had briefly attended, has confirmed a death, but stopped short of explicitly naming Dautov.