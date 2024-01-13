en English
Crime

Barlaston in Shock: Joe Blowers’ Crime Spree and Unexpected Sentence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
In Barlaston, a village known for its affluence, a 27-year-old man embarked on a crime spree that has left the community in shock. Joe Blowers, whose criminal activities included theft, burglary, and aggravated vehicle taking, targeted a series of locations in the village, causing significant disruption and fear.

A String of Offences

Blowers’ spree began with the theft of a table from the Upper House Hotel, an incident that marked the beginning of his pattern of crime. He later burgled a shed at Barlaston Hall, another key point in his series of offences. His audacity increased when he stole a golf buggy from Barlaston Golf Club, a vehicle that was later recovered by the police, albeit with roof damage.

A Violent Turn of Events

Blowers’ journey into the criminal world took a violent turn when he was apprehended by the police. He was found with burglary tools, bolt croppers, and gloves, which left little doubt about his intentions. While in custody, Blowers became the victim of a violent assault that resulted in a stab wound to the neck and three fractured ribs.

The Sentence

In a surprising turn of events, the Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court decided not to extend Blowers’ jail time despite his actions. Instead, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order which includes a thinking skills program and rehabilitation activities. Additionally, Blowers was handed a 12-month driving ban. The presiding judge believed that additional prison time would not serve as a beneficial measure and that community-based rehabilitation was a more constructive approach.

Throughout his sentencing, Blowers expressed shame for his behavior and a desire to change his ways. In particular, he voiced a strong desire to move away from negative influences and drug use, a factor that had significantly contributed to his criminal activities. While the community of Barlaston recovers from the shock and disruption caused by Blowers’ crime spree, they can only hope that his commitment to change is sincere.

John Paul Thornton, a 43-year-old man, stands accused of robbing a Ladbrokes betting office on Pearse Road, Cork. The alleged robbery, which occurred on September 2, resulted in a theft of €500. Thornton, who maintains addresses at Blackwater Grove and St Vincent's hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork, was charged by Garda Patrick Connery.
