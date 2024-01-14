en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Baringo Under Siege: Community Pleads for Government Action Amidst Bandit Attacks

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Baringo Under Siege: Community Pleads for Government Action Amidst Bandit Attacks

The tranquility of Baringo, a region nestled in Kenya, has been disrupted by a spate of bandit attacks over the past five days. The region mourns the loss of six lives, including the deputy headteacher of Chemoe Primary School, a figure of hope and resilience in the community. Despite the robust security presence in the area, the residents find themselves battling a lingering sense of fear and insecurity, as they urge the government to deliver on its promises of peace and safety.

Bandit Attacks Leave Baringo in Mourning

The deputy headteacher, who played a crucial role in the reopening of the school, was found lifeless with gunshot wounds – a harrowing testament to the ruthless violence of the bandits. This tragic loss has sent shockwaves of grief through the community, leaving residents such as Mathew Kiror and Reuben Chepsongo in mourning. Their sorrow is further deepened by the knowledge of the teacher’s vital contribution to the community.

Community Desperate for Security

Despite the significant security presence, the community remains under the shadow of fear, with the threat of banditry lingering like an unwelcome specter. The escalating violence has exasperated residents, who are now appealing to the government to take decisive action against banditry. They yearn for a return to normalcy, to a time when safety was not a luxury, but a given.

Government’s Assurance Amid Unrest

During this tumultuous period, President William Ruto has stepped forward to address the concerns of the public. While visiting Elgeyo Marakwet, he reiterated the government’s commitment to quelling banditry in regions plagued by such violence, including Kerio Valley, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Turkana. Although the government’s reassurances bring a glimmer of hope, the community remains skeptical, longing for tangible results that can restore peace to their lives.

0
Crime Kenya Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 mins ago
A Lesson in Responsibility: Security Guard Loses Service Pistol Over Unsettled Debt
In an unusual incident in the small town of Mutoko, a 27-year-old security guard, Evidence Mangonono, found himself disarmed in the most unexpected manner. His service pistol, an essential tool of his trade, fell into the hands of a commercial sex worker named Choice, not as a result of a violent confrontation but because of
A Lesson in Responsibility: Security Guard Loses Service Pistol Over Unsettled Debt
Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam
15 mins ago
Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria
39 mins ago
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria
DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port
12 mins ago
DRI Seizes Rs 10.08 Crore Worth of Foreign Cigarettes in Major Operation at Nhava Sheva Port
CIDG Captures Most Wanted Criminal in Region 12, Philippines
12 mins ago
CIDG Captures Most Wanted Criminal in Region 12, Philippines
Triple Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Pacoima: City Offers $50,000 Reward
14 mins ago
Triple Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Pacoima: City Offers $50,000 Reward
Latest Headlines
World News
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
2 mins
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
2 mins
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
5 mins
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
5 mins
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
7 mins
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
9 mins
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
9 mins
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
Kenya's Rugby Triumph: A Stellar Start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024
10 mins
Kenya's Rugby Triumph: A Stellar Start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app