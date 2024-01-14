en English
Barbados

Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping

Making headlines in Barbados, 37-year-old Oneil Recardo Riley has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the kidnapping of a ten-year-old girl. The sentence was handed down at the No. 5A Supreme Court by Justice Christopher Birch.

The Kidnapping Incident

The crime unfolded on Whitehall Main Road, St Michael, on February 2, 2019. Riley was found guilty of unlawfully removing the child from a route taxi as she was heading home from lessons. The girl was taken without the consent of either her or anyone legally authorized to consent on her behalf.

The Sentence

Despite the initial eight-year sentence for kidnapping, Riley will serve just over five years due to sentence deductions. In addition to this, he received a concurrent sentence of one year for endangering the girl’s life. The court viewed his actions as serious, especially as they placed a minor’s life in danger.

Rehabilitation and Reintegration

Notwithstanding the gravity of the crime, the court recognized Riley’s potential for rehabilitation and reintegration into society. As part of his sentence, Riley is required to undergo counseling for drug abuse and to enroll in academic and vocational programs during his imprisonment. This approach by the court underscores the belief that justice not only involves punishment but also the reformation and reintegration of offenders.

Barbados Crime
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

