Barbados

Barbados Man Reprimanded for Receiving Stolen Goods

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:18 pm EST
In a stern warning against the illicit trade of stolen goods, Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes reprimanded a Barbadian man for receiving stolen items from Caribbean Sanari International Development Ltd., a company operating under the trade name ‘Big Tang.’ The accused, Daniel Antone Shaquan Stoute, a 29-year-old self-employed resident of Lightfoot Lane, The City, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Unlawful Receipt of Stolen Goods

On December 21, Stoute dishonestly received an assortment of stolen items, ranging from household items to clothing. These items included four toilet seat covers, two folding chairs, eight floral arrangements, 66 cosmetic bags, a kettle, an umbrella, eight bathtubs, one bowl, and nine packs of clothes pegs. Stoute’s guilty plea led to his immediate remand.

Judiciary’s Stance Against Profiteering from Theft

Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes emphasized the serious repercussions of engaging in unlawful activities. He condemned the immorality of benefiting from theft and the harm it inflicts on those who earn their living honestly. Weekes stressed that profiting from the labor of others, especially the unemployed, by utilizing stolen goods is a grave offense.

A Cautionary Tale

The case serves as a stern reminder of the judiciary’s commitment to upholding values of trust and honesty and ensuring a fair and equitable society. It stands as a cautionary tale for others who might contemplate engaging in similar illegal activities. The consequences of Stoute’s actions echo the broader societal implications of profiting from stolen goods.

Barbados Crime Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

