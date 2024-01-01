Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising ‘Frightening’ Threatening Language

The Chief Magistrate of Barbados, Ian Weekes, has voiced deep concern over the increasing normalization of threatening language in society, calling it ‘frightening.’ His comments were made at a session in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, where he presided over a case involving 25-year-old painter Niandre Dakota Moore.

Painter Accused of Violent Threats

Moore, who resides in Hallet’s Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael, is accused of making violent threats. He stood before the court, pleading not guilty to charges of using threatening words toward Kerry Ann Burnett and ZiDaniel King on December 29. The charges allege that Moore threatened to shoot Burnett and King in the head, showing an apparent disregard for the police.

The Prosecutor’s Stand

Prosecutor Sergeant Randolph Boyce voiced his opposition to granting Moore bail, citing the severity and nature of the accusations. His objection underscores the seriousness of the charges Moore faces and the potential implications for society at large.

A Broader Concern

This case shines a light on a broader issue: the growing normalization of aggressive and violent speech in society. The Chief Magistrate’s remarks underscore the seriousness with which the court views such offenses, particularly in a climate where such language seems increasingly commonplace.

