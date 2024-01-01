en English
Barbados

Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising ‘Frightening’ Threatening Language

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
The Chief Magistrate of Barbados, Ian Weekes, has voiced deep concern over the increasing normalization of threatening language in society, calling it ‘frightening.’ His comments were made at a session in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, where he presided over a case involving 25-year-old painter Niandre Dakota Moore.

Painter Accused of Violent Threats

Moore, who resides in Hallet’s Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael, is accused of making violent threats. He stood before the court, pleading not guilty to charges of using threatening words toward Kerry Ann Burnett and ZiDaniel King on December 29. The charges allege that Moore threatened to shoot Burnett and King in the head, showing an apparent disregard for the police.

The Prosecutor’s Stand

Prosecutor Sergeant Randolph Boyce voiced his opposition to granting Moore bail, citing the severity and nature of the accusations. His objection underscores the seriousness of the charges Moore faces and the potential implications for society at large.

A Broader Concern

This case shines a light on a broader issue: the growing normalization of aggressive and violent speech in society. The Chief Magistrate’s remarks underscore the seriousness with which the court views such offenses, particularly in a climate where such language seems increasingly commonplace.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

