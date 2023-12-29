Barbados Chief Magistrate Proposes Fines to Curb Wasted Police Resources

In a bid to curb the misuse of law enforcement resources in Barbados, Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes has proposed heavy fines for individuals who withdraw charges after reporting incidents to the police.

Speaking during proceedings in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court, Weekes indicated a growing concern over the wastage of police time and resources as complainants choose to drop cases that have already engaged the authorities.

Two Dropped Cases Inspire Proposed Legislation

The call for legislative changes came after two cases were discontinued by the complainants in the court. The first case involved a mother who chose not to pursue charges against her son, Ronica Lionel Maynard, 23, of Pleasant Hall, St Matthias, Christ Church.

Maynard, who had been charged with assaulting his mother on December 21, saw his case dismissed after the mother withdrew her charge.