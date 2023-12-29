en English
Barbados

Barbados Chief Magistrate Proposes Fines to Curb Wasted Police Resources

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:24 am EST
In a bid to curb the misuse of law enforcement resources in Barbados, Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes has proposed heavy fines for individuals who withdraw charges after reporting incidents to the police.

Speaking during proceedings in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court, Weekes indicated a growing concern over the wastage of police time and resources as complainants choose to drop cases that have already engaged the authorities.

Two Dropped Cases Inspire Proposed Legislation

The call for legislative changes came after two cases were discontinued by the complainants in the court. The first case involved a mother who chose not to pursue charges against her son, Ronica Lionel Maynard, 23, of Pleasant Hall, St Matthias, Christ Church.

Maynard, who had been charged with assaulting his mother on December 21, saw his case dismissed after the mother withdrew her charge.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

