Barbados

Barbadian Man Sentenced for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Barbadian Man Sentenced for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl

In a case that has gripped the nation of Barbados, a man identified as Oneil Recardo Riley has been handed a starting sentence of eight years by the No. 5A Supreme Court for the kidnapping of a ten-year-old girl. The crime, which took place on February 2, 2019, saw the young girl being unlawfully removed from her location on Whitehall Main Road, St Michael, without her consent or that of any legally authorized person.

A Deceptive Kidnapping

Riley, a 37-year-old resident of St Michael, deceived the young girl into leaving a route taxi she was traveling in after coming from lessons. An action that not only constituted kidnapping but also put the girl’s life in imminent danger. For this, he was additionally sentenced to a year in prison, set to run concurrently with his kidnapping sentence. After certain deductions, Riley will effectively serve just over five years for the kidnapping.

Justice Served

The verdict was delivered by Justice Christopher Birch, who found Riley guilty of the charges. The case attracted significant attention in Barbados, with the public closely following the proceedings, which culminated in Riley being brought back before the court for sentencing. The severity of the sentence reflects the seriousness with which the Barbadian judicial system views crimes against children, particularly those that involve abduction and endangerment.

Parallel Case in Tennessee

In a parallel development, a Tennessee man, Cleotha Abston, stands accused of kidnapping, raping a woman, and murdering a schoolteacher. Despite an attempt to change the venue, Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee has scheduled the trial for April 8. If convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Abston. This case, like the one in Barbados, underlines the grim reality of such heinous crimes and the justice systems’ resolve to deal with them sternly.

Barbados Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

