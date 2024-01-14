en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan

Barangay officials in Bulacan are raising their voices, seeking government intervention against a seemingly ceaseless tide of disturbances caused by local teenage group – ‘Onse’ in Paombong. A riot that broke out on January 8th, where these young guns wielded weapons like knives and paddles, has indeed escalated the concern among residents. This group, primarily consisting of former residents of Barangay San Pedro in Hagonoy, Bulacan, has been a thorn in the side of the community.

Local Officials: The First Responders

Kagawad Ton Victoria, a local official, has been on the frontline, dealing with an alarming number of daily complaints related to theft and riots involving these teenagers. Despite numerous attempts to discipline this group, involving the local police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the situation seems to be stuck in a quagmire, with no significant progress made. This led to the relocation of the group’s leaders to another area, a move that was hoped to quell the disturbances.

Stepping Up: The Paombong Municipal Police Station

The Paombong Municipal Police Station has since increased patrols in the area and enforced curfews, in a bid to regain a hold on the situation. There is a concerted effort to reestablish peace and order in the area, with the municipal government coordinating with the MSWDO to offer appropriate interventions.

A Beacon of Hope: Interventions on the Horizon

One such intervention is the proposal to enroll these teenagers in an alternative learning system. This is aimed to divert their attention and energies away from engaging in vices and towards productive activities. The local government and police have been reassuring residents that they are actively working towards maintaining peace, asserting that these incidents are isolated cases.

0
Crime Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through political circles, Aman Kumar, better known as Sonu Cheema, the Sarpanch of Adda Jhabal, fell victim to a fatal assault. A prominent figure in the Tarn Taran Constituency of Punjab, Cheema was shot at point-blank range on Bhikhi Wind Road. On the Scene It was an
Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
17 mins ago
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
19 mins ago
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
7 mins ago
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
7 mins ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
14 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
Latest Headlines
World News
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
8 seconds
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
8 seconds
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
17 seconds
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
Egypt's Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil
36 seconds
Egypt's Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
36 seconds
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
37 seconds
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
2 mins
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
Sheffield Man's Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care
3 mins
Sheffield Man's Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care
Sheffield Wednesday's Battle Against Relegation: A Tale of Unwavering Fan Support
3 mins
Sheffield Wednesday's Battle Against Relegation: A Tale of Unwavering Fan Support
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app