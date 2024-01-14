Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan

Barangay officials in Bulacan are raising their voices, seeking government intervention against a seemingly ceaseless tide of disturbances caused by local teenage group – ‘Onse’ in Paombong. A riot that broke out on January 8th, where these young guns wielded weapons like knives and paddles, has indeed escalated the concern among residents. This group, primarily consisting of former residents of Barangay San Pedro in Hagonoy, Bulacan, has been a thorn in the side of the community.

Local Officials: The First Responders

Kagawad Ton Victoria, a local official, has been on the frontline, dealing with an alarming number of daily complaints related to theft and riots involving these teenagers. Despite numerous attempts to discipline this group, involving the local police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the situation seems to be stuck in a quagmire, with no significant progress made. This led to the relocation of the group’s leaders to another area, a move that was hoped to quell the disturbances.

Stepping Up: The Paombong Municipal Police Station

The Paombong Municipal Police Station has since increased patrols in the area and enforced curfews, in a bid to regain a hold on the situation. There is a concerted effort to reestablish peace and order in the area, with the municipal government coordinating with the MSWDO to offer appropriate interventions.

A Beacon of Hope: Interventions on the Horizon

One such intervention is the proposal to enroll these teenagers in an alternative learning system. This is aimed to divert their attention and energies away from engaging in vices and towards productive activities. The local government and police have been reassuring residents that they are actively working towards maintaining peace, asserting that these incidents are isolated cases.