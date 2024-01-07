en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Banner Damage Incident in Bhiwandi Leads to Legal Action

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Banner Damage Incident in Bhiwandi Leads to Legal Action

An incident in Bhiwandi, India, has sparked legal action following the deliberate damage of a banner by two individuals on a motorcycle. The event, which took place on January 4, 2024, led to a confrontation between the accused and a 39-year-old woman, who reported being subjected to abusive language and insults.

Incident Details

The accused reportedly collided with a banner featuring the image of social reformer Savitribai Phule and proceeded to destroy it. This act of apparent vandalism led to a confrontation when the woman questioned their actions. The response she received was reportedly filled with abusive language and insults, leading her to file a complaint with the local police.

Legal Action

As a result of the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused. They now face charges under Sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which relate to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation, respectively. The charges also include provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a law aimed at preventing atrocities against India’s marginalized communities.

Investigation Underway

The case is currently being handled by the police of Bhiwandi taluka. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the tensions that can arise from acts of vandalism and the potential legal consequences they carry. The community of Bhiwandi and the broader public now await the outcome of this case, hoping for justice to be served.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Burewala Police Crackdown on Cattle Theft Gang: Rs5.4 Million Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
In a significant breakthrough, police in Burewala have successfully apprehended two members of an active cattle theft gang, seizing stolen livestock and other items valued at over Rs5.4 million. The arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Bashir and Ali Raza, were part of a criminal organization specializing in the nocturnal theft of animals from residential areas,
Burewala Police Crackdown on Cattle Theft Gang: Rs5.4 Million Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
14 mins ago
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
15 mins ago
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
Labour Party's Unveiled Campaign Against Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
8 mins ago
Labour Party's Unveiled Campaign Against Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
10 mins ago
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
13 mins ago
Ogun State Police Command Apprehends Robbery Suspects Within 24 Hours of Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
35 seconds
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
45 seconds
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
45 seconds
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
47 seconds
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
47 seconds
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
50 seconds
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
4 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
4 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
5 mins
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app