Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid

On the chilly morning of 12th January 2024, the quiet village of Pulaski, New York, was jolted awake by a bank robbery at one of its Key Bank branches on Salina Street. The man behind this audacious act was later identified as 36-year-old James Brown II from Granby.

A Threatening Note and a Swift Getaway

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m., when Brown walked into the bank and handed over a note to the teller. The note wasn’t your ordinary bank transaction request; it was a chilling demand for money accompanied by a threat of a concealed weapon. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, Brown made a swift exit, disappearing in an unspecified direction and leaving the bank employees in a state of shock.

Quick Response and Apprehension

As news of the robbery reached the authorities, the New York State Police, in coordination with Sheriff’s Deputies, sprang into action. The officers conducted a search operation and soon spotted a man matching the robber’s description. Brown was found walking nonchalantly at the intersection of State Route 11 and Maltby Road in Pulaski, oblivious to the law enforcement net closing around him.

Charges and Recovery

Arrested without any resistance, Brown was charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony, and robbery in the third degree, a class D felony. He was immediately transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he awaited arraignment. The fast-acting authorities were successful in recovering most of the stolen money, thus averting a significant financial loss for the bank.

This incident marks the second bank robbery in Oswego County within a month, raising pressing questions about the security measures in place at local financial institutions and the underlying factors leading to such acts.