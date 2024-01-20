Bangladesh's RAB Apprehends Fugitive Convict in Notorious Double Murder Case

In a major breakthrough for justice, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh has securely captured Md Shipon Ahmed, a convicted fugitive who had been sentenced to death for a gruesome double murder case dating back to 2016. The high-profile case, notoriously known across the country, was registered with the Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet, a city that has been grappling with crime and unrest.

Residing in the Subid Bazar area of Sylhet city, Ahmed was detained during a meticulously planned and executed operation by RAB-9 in the Dakshin Surma locality. The arrest occurred on a tension-filled Saturday night, much to the relief of local residents and the law enforcement community.

The Case and Conviction

According to the RAB, Ahmed, along with two other individuals, was handed down death sentences by a Sylhet court the previous year for their heinous roles in the double murder. The case had sent shockwaves across the nation, and the sentence served as a reminder of the consequences of such violent acts.

Following his arrest, Ahmed has been turned over to the custody of the Airport Thana police, marking the next step in the legal process against him. This development was confirmed by Afsan-Al-Mamun, the Media Officer and senior assistant superintendent of police for RAB-9, who has been closely involved with the case.