en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Bangladesh’s DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution

In an escalating saga of consumer dissatisfaction, Bangladesh’s Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) has served a notice to controversial e-commerce giant Evaly, demanding swift resolution of persistent consumer grievances. Directed at CEO Mohammad Rassel, the notice orders a comprehensive response plan within a week, outlining the strategies Evaly will adopt to address the plethora of complaints.

From Boom to Bust

Evaly, since its inception on December 16, 2018, has been a marketing powerhouse, offering steep discounts to lure a burgeoning customer base. However, the company has been marred by allegations of failing to deliver products despite receiving advance payments and non-payment to merchants. A court-ordered audit unearthed a lack of proper documentation at Evaly, casting a long shadow on the possibility of financial recoveries for creditors.

The Legal Labyrinth

Rassel and his wife, Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder of Evaly, found themselves under arrest in September 2021, following charges of embezzlement. Rassel, however, was released on bail in December. Amidst this legal quagmire, approximately 6,500 complaints remain in limbo, according to DNCRP’s records.

Future Prospects

Despite the stormy circumstances, Rassel remains optimistic about Evaly’s future, asserting that the company intends to continue business operations while addressing the unresolved issues. He announced a new campaign, aptly named ‘Big Bang,’ raising concerns within DNCRP about the potential for new scams.

The simmering controversy surrounding Evaly underscores the need for rigorous consumer protection measures and highlights the challenges faced by the burgeoning e-commerce sector in Bangladesh. With thousands of unresolved complaints and an uncertain future, Evaly’s saga continues to unfold, serving as a cautionary tale for both consumers and businesses in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

0
Bangladesh Business Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
22 mins ago
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Rishad Hossain, a 21-year-old rising star in the world of cricket, has turned heads with his recent performance in the white ball series against New Zealand. As a leg-spinner, Hossain demonstrated his ability to control the game’s pace and take critical wickets, attributes that have not gone unnoticed by the Bangladesh cricket team management. Performance
Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
6 hours ago
Bangladesh Achieves Major Public Health Victory: Virtually Eliminates Visceral Leishmaniasis
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
6 hours ago
Awami League Campaign Office Torched in Galachipa Upazila: Investigation Underway
Livable Wages: The Next Frontier in Global Sustainability Efforts
4 hours ago
Livable Wages: The Next Frontier in Global Sustainability Efforts
Kenyan Blogger Joins International Election Observer Team for Bangladesh Polls
5 hours ago
Kenyan Blogger Joins International Election Observer Team for Bangladesh Polls
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid Saikat: A New Chapter in Bangladeshi Umpiring
6 hours ago
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid Saikat: A New Chapter in Bangladeshi Umpiring
Latest Headlines
World News
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
14 seconds
La-Z-Boy Champions Rest with 'Do Not Disturb' Decor Pillows
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
31 seconds
57th Governor of Baton Rouge Set for a Historic Inauguration: A Sneak Peek into the Preparations
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
52 seconds
Jacob Stewart: The MVP Behind Huntington's Victory at Doc Edward's Tournament
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
56 seconds
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games
1 min
FIJI Airways Kaiviti Silktails Redefining Strategy for Away Games
Team China Suffers Defeat to Hong Kong Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Team China Suffers Defeat to Hong Kong Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Ian Maatsen's Potential Loan Transfer and Contract Renewal Talks
2 mins
Ian Maatsen's Potential Loan Transfer and Contract Renewal Talks
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
2 mins
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
Moneyball Phenomenon: The Impact Across Industries
2 mins
Moneyball Phenomenon: The Impact Across Industries
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app