Bangkok Rescue Foundation Alerts Restaurants to Scam Artist Faking Seizures to Dodge Bills

A recent scam has prompted a Bangkok-based rescue foundation to issue a warning to local eateries. A Thai man has been exploiting the goodwill of restaurant staff by feigning seizures to escape paying hefty meal bills, a deceptive routine now recognized by rescuers.

Deceptive Dine-and-Dash

In the bustling neighborhoods of Phattanakarn, On Nut, Srinagarindra, and Suan Luang, a cunning individual has been dining alone, racking up bills of 2,000 to 3,000 baht, only to simulate a seizure upon receiving the check. The act persuades restaurant owners to call for emergency services, during which chaos the scammer makes his escape.

This tactic was brought to light by Kittipong, a member of the San Klong Ruamkatanyu Foundation, who shared his encounters with the fraudster on Channel 7, emphasizing the recurring nature of these incidents.

Challenges in Intervention

Rescue teams, though now familiar with the man's ploy, face a dilemma. Their commitment to aiding those in distress often leads them to respond to such calls, inadvertently aiding the scammer's escape. The time and resources spent on these false alarms are resources diverted from real emergencies. Kittipong expressed frustration over the restaurants' reluctance to report these incidents to the police, and when they do, the consequences doled out to the scammer are hardly a deterrent. Police advisories have failed to put an end to his deceitful acts.

Call for Vigilance

The San Klong Ruamkatanyu Foundation's plea to the media aims to spread awareness among restaurant and bar owners, urging them to be cautious of this individual. The rescue team's hands are tied, with little they can do to prevent the scammer from continuing his ruse other than to alert the public. The hope is that increased awareness will lead to a collective effort to thwart such fraudulent activities, safeguarding businesses and ensuring rescue services are available for genuine emergencies.

The case highlights a broader issue of how scammers exploit the emergency response system and the leniency of legal repercussions, allowing them to repeatedly target businesses. It serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting in protecting community interests and ensuring that emergency services are reserved for real crises.