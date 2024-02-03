Bandits in FCT Escalate Ransom Demands Despite N8.5 Million Payment

In the quiet community of Kawu, located in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an unsettling silence has fallen as bandits escalate their ransom demands. Initially, 23 individuals were abducted on the ill-fated day of December 26, 2023. A glimmer of hope shimmered when four captives managed to escape, leaving 17 in the clutches of the bandits. However, the situation has taken a chilling turn.

After paying a hefty ransom of N8.5 million for the release of four captives, the families were hit with an unforeseen demand. The bandits now insist on receiving two brand new Bajaj motorcycles for the release of the remaining 11 victims. The request, unconventional as it may seem, is no less alarming than the initial monetary demand.

The Distressing Ordeal

Bala Dantani, a family member of one of the victims, detailed the ransom payments made in installments, a harrowing process that put additional strain on the already distressed families. Not only was the ransom paid, but additional provisions were supplied to the bandits, including food, drugs, and wines. The families, through their selfless and desperate attempts to secure the release of their loved ones, have indeed paid more than their fair share.

The bandits' new demand for motorcycles has heightened concerns and underscored the urgent need for intervention. The situation remains tense as the victims' families and the community, their hearts heavy with apprehension, await a resolution.