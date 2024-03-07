Bandits Abduct Dozens in Brazen Daylight Raid on Kaduna School, Including Head Teacher

In a harrowing daylight attack, bandits stormed LEA Primary School, Kuriga, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting an undetermined number of pupils and staff, including the head teacher. The incident, which unfolded at 8:20 am following the morning assembly on Thursday, has left the community in turmoil, with residents estimating the abducted to be around 100.

Immediate Chaos and Response

The invasion caused an immediate panic among students and teachers alike. Witnesses say that the sight of armed bandits on the premises triggered a mass exodus of pupils from their classrooms, attempting to flee the danger. Local resident Shitu recounted the chaos, noting the swift manner in which the bandits operated, rounding up victims. Lawal Kuriga, another local, reported that the abducted individuals were quickly marched into the nearby forest, pointing to a well-coordinated attack.

Security and Government Inaction

Despite the severity of the situation, there has been a notable silence from official channels. Efforts to reach the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, for comments remained unanswered. Similarly, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, has not responded to inquiries regarding the incident. This lack of immediate response from authorities has heightened tensions and concerns among the residents of Kuriga and the wider Kaduna State community.

Background and Implications

This attack is not an isolated incident; it follows a distressing pattern of insecurity in the region. The decision to relocate the junior and secondary school into the heart of Kuriga town years prior, due to security concerns, underscores the ongoing challenges faced by educational institutions in maintaining a safe environment for learning. This latest abduction raises serious questions about the effectiveness of current strategies to combat banditry and protect vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

As the community awaits further details and action from state and security officials, the incident at LEA Primary School, Kuriga, serves as a grim reminder of the persistent threat of banditry in the region. It also brings to the forefront the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective response to safeguard schools and ensure the security of Nigeria's future generations.