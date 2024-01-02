en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Baltimore’s MOMS Group Commemorates Victims, Heralds Hope Amidst Declining Homicide Rates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Baltimore’s MOMS Group Commemorates Victims, Heralds Hope Amidst Declining Homicide Rates

In the heart of Baltimore, a poignant gathering unfolded at Roberta’s House—a haven for those wrestling with loss and trauma. The group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) brought together a community to commemorate the 262 lives lost to homicide in 2023. This gathering, draped in both mourning and mutual support, served not only as a memorial for those lost but also as an emblem of hope, reflecting a significant decrease from the 330 homicides in 2022.

A Time to Remember

Participants, bound by shared sorrow, took turns reading the names of the victims, a poignant gesture that rippled through the gathered crowd. Among those remembered was 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, whose life was cut tragically short during a mass shooting at the Brooklyn Day festival.

The Struggle Continues

Daphne Alston, a co-founder of MOMS and a mother whose own son was tragically taken in 2008, was at the helm of this gathering. While acknowledging the reduction in homicides as a beacon of hope, Alston also lamented the heartrending increase in the number of women and children falling prey to violence. Her words echoed the collective sentiment: the narrative around violence needs to change, and even one homicide is too many.

Progress Amidst Challenge

2023 marked the first time in nearly a decade that Baltimore’s homicide count remained below 300. This decline paralleled a modest dip in nonfatal shootings, a glimmer of hope in a city grappling with violence. However, a surge in gun violence victims under the age of 18 underscored the urgent need for continued action. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and researcher Daniel Webster noted the significance of not only staying below 300 homicides but achieving a double-digit reduction in slayings. Baltimore surpassed the anticipated 10 to 12% decline in homicides with a more than 20% drop compared to the previous year—a testament to the city’s comprehensive violence reduction strategy, community violence intervention investments, improved police partnerships, and the GVRS initiative. Yet, as the city pauses to honor its lost sons and daughters, it acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, particularly the steep task of curbing the high rates of youth victimization.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Violent Clash Disrupts Peace and Transport Services in Atwima Agogo and Atwima Twedie

By Ebenezer Mensah

Five Arrested in Fumso Kidnapping Case: Suspected Connection with Illegal Mining

By Ebenezer Mensah

Twedie in Ashanti Region Rocked by Vandalism Following Christmas Eve Brawl

By Ebenezer Mensah

Teesta Setalvad's Legal Struggles: A Look into the Mass Grave Digging Case

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year, Old Scams: Navigating Diet and Financial Fraud in 2024 ...
@Crime · 3 mins
New Year, Old Scams: Navigating Diet and Financial Fraud in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Tank District Police Crackdown: Five Arrested, Drugs and Firearms Seized

By Rizwan Shah

Tank District Police Crackdown: Five Arrested, Drugs and Firearms Seized
New Year’s Day Massacre in Soshanguve: A Community in Mourning

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Massacre in Soshanguve: A Community in Mourning
Quaidabad Video Scandal: Convictions Overturned Due to Insufficient Prosecution Evidence

By Rizwan Shah

Quaidabad Video Scandal: Convictions Overturned Due to Insufficient Prosecution Evidence
Midlands Student Assault: A Battle for Justice Amid Slow Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Midlands Student Assault: A Battle for Justice Amid Slow Legal Proceedings
Latest Headlines
World News
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
39 seconds
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
43 seconds
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2 mins
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
3 mins
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
4 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
4 mins
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
4 mins
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
4 mins
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
4 mins
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
45 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app