Baltimore’s MOMS Group Commemorates Victims, Heralds Hope Amidst Declining Homicide Rates

In the heart of Baltimore, a poignant gathering unfolded at Roberta’s House—a haven for those wrestling with loss and trauma. The group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) brought together a community to commemorate the 262 lives lost to homicide in 2023. This gathering, draped in both mourning and mutual support, served not only as a memorial for those lost but also as an emblem of hope, reflecting a significant decrease from the 330 homicides in 2022.

A Time to Remember

Participants, bound by shared sorrow, took turns reading the names of the victims, a poignant gesture that rippled through the gathered crowd. Among those remembered was 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, whose life was cut tragically short during a mass shooting at the Brooklyn Day festival.

The Struggle Continues

Daphne Alston, a co-founder of MOMS and a mother whose own son was tragically taken in 2008, was at the helm of this gathering. While acknowledging the reduction in homicides as a beacon of hope, Alston also lamented the heartrending increase in the number of women and children falling prey to violence. Her words echoed the collective sentiment: the narrative around violence needs to change, and even one homicide is too many.

Progress Amidst Challenge

2023 marked the first time in nearly a decade that Baltimore’s homicide count remained below 300. This decline paralleled a modest dip in nonfatal shootings, a glimmer of hope in a city grappling with violence. However, a surge in gun violence victims under the age of 18 underscored the urgent need for continued action. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and researcher Daniel Webster noted the significance of not only staying below 300 homicides but achieving a double-digit reduction in slayings. Baltimore surpassed the anticipated 10 to 12% decline in homicides with a more than 20% drop compared to the previous year—a testament to the city’s comprehensive violence reduction strategy, community violence intervention investments, improved police partnerships, and the GVRS initiative. Yet, as the city pauses to honor its lost sons and daughters, it acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead, particularly the steep task of curbing the high rates of youth victimization.