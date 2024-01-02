Baltimore Struggles with Early Year Violence Amidst Progress in Homicide Reduction

Barely two days into the new year, Baltimore has been struck by a wave of violence. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times on South Calverton Road, while an unresponsive man was found dead following a Shot Spotter alert on North Bentalou Street, marking the first homicide of the year. In a separate incident, Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a man in Perry Hall, enhancing the sense of fear and heartbreak that has gripped the city.

Surge in Violence Amidst Progress

Despite the violent start to the year, the city had witnessed a significant decrease in homicides in 2023, with 262 recorded compared to 330 the year before. Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged this as ‘significant progress’, but emphasized that ‘one life lost is too many.’ The sentiment of safety, however, remains low among residents, who are calling for respect and love among each other to combat the violence.

Impact on the Community

The impact on the community is palpable, with mothers, fathers, and children affected by the violence gathering to remember the 262 lives lost to homicide in 2023. The group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) organized a gathering at Roberta’s House in east Baltimore, offering support to families grappling with grief and trauma. Daphne Alston, co-founder of MOMS, expressed hope for the reduction in homicides but called the number of women and children killed heartbreaking.

Remembering the Victims

A vigil is planned at War Memorial Plaza to remember the city’s 2023 homicide victims, a poignant reminder of the violence that pervades the city. The names of each victim killed in 2023, including Aaliyah Gonzalez, who was killed during a mass shooting at the Brooklyn Day festival in July, will be read out. As Baltimore faces the new year, the city is confronted with the challenge of maintaining the progress made in reducing homicides while ensuring the safety and peace of its residents.