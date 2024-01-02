en English
Crime

Baltimore Police Use Tech to Apprehend Teenage Carjacking Suspects

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Baltimore Police Use Tech to Apprehend Teenage Carjacking Suspects

In a display of swift action and technology usage, Baltimore police apprehended several teenagers suspected of carjacking and vehicle theft. The incident unfolded when a license plate reader alerted the police’s aviation unit, Foxtrot, about a vehicle linked to a recent carjacking. The alert was triggered around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and South Monroe Street.

Foxtrot’s Role in Apprehending the Suspects

Following the alert, the Foxtrot helicopter unit tracked the vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Prius, to the 1700 block of Hollins Street. Subsequently, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were witnessed fleeing from the car and entering a house on the 1600 block of Frederick Avenue. The suspects were promptly taken into custody, demonstrating the effectiveness of the police’s technological tools in locating the stolen vehicle and apprehending the associated suspects.

Baltimore’s Fight against Carjacking

The city of Baltimore has been grappling with incidents of carjacking, with several violent incidents reported just two days into the new year. However, police statistics show a promising 19% decrease in carjacking robberies last year compared to the previous year. In November, Baltimore police arrested two juveniles, aged 12 and 14, for assaulting, robbing, and attempting to steal a woman’s car.

Reforming Juvenile Justice

These incidents have spurred discussions around tweaking the juvenile justice reform law, including enacting stiffer penalties for crimes and changing the limitations of child interrogation and juvenile probation laws. Legislators are also considering extending the probationary period for juveniles found guilty of firearm misdemeanors and violent felonies. Furthermore, there is an ongoing focus on gathering data to assess the effectiveness of current juvenile justice protocols, such as the Children in Need of Supervision (CINS) referrals.

Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

