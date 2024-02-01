Baltimore Judge Sentences Ex-Security Guard to 60 Years for Fatal Shooting

In a significant verdict that signals a toughening stance on violent crime, a Baltimore judge sentenced Kanisha Spence, a 45-year-old former security guard, to 60 years in prison. The sentence follows Spence's conviction for the fatal shooting of Marquise Powell at a Royal Farms store in Southwest Baltimore in October 2022. Spence faced charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Although she was acquitted of first-degree murder, the severity of her sentence reflects the gravity of her actions and the ongoing efforts to deter gun-related violence.

Incident Details and Court Rulings

The incident occurred in the wake of an argument that escalated into violence. Spence's defense team claimed she acted in self-defense. However, this argument was met with criticism from Circuit Judge Kendra Ausby, who pointed out that Spence failed to attempt deescalation measures, such as locking the store's door or calling 911. Ausby also highlighted Spence's dishonesty on her gun permit application, which further complicated her case.

Implications for Security Guards

The shooting incident involving Spence was not an isolated one. It was part of a series of security guard-related shootings in Maryland, which spurred legislative changes to increase regulations for the security profession. Starting in June, new legislation will enforce additional requirements for security guards, including more training, licensing by state police, and mandatory insurance coverage.

Maximum Penalty Amid Pleas for Leniency

Despite having no previous convictions and working a double shift at the time of the shooting, Spence received the maximum penalty for her crimes. Her attorney’s plea for a 15-year sentence was dismissed. At the hearing, Powell's family spoke about his character and drew attention to the risks faced by Black men, who are often unfairly perceived as threats. The family's poignant statements shed light on the broader societal issues underlying this tragic incident.