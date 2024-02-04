Ballymena's TikToker 'Batman' Fined for Possessing Weapons in Public

An incident in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, has brought to light the strange case of a self-proclaimed real-life Batman, who found himself on the wrong side of the law. The man, 27-year-old Benjamin Wilkinson, found fame on TikTok, where he is known for his Batman antics. However, his latest stunt landed him in court, where he was fined £500 for possession of weapons in a public place.

A Twist in The Tale

On December 19, Wilkinson was spotted at the Tower Centre shopping centre by security staff. Dressed in a Batman mask and carrying a shield, he was hard to miss. Upon conducting a search, police discovered nunchucks on Wilkinson. Further investigation led to the discovery of a Batman-style lock knife hidden in a plant pot on Wellington Street, just outside the shopping complex.

The Courtroom Scene

Wilkinson, a resident of Crebilly Road, was in court without his Batman mask, opting instead for a suit. He pleaded guilty to two counts of weapon possession in a public place. When questioned by the police, Wilkinson admitted that he had recently purchased the nunchucks and had hidden the knife, considering it inappropriate for a shopping centre.

The TikTok Batman

What adds an extra layer of intrigue to this story is that Wilkinson live-streamed the entire incident on TikTok. He claimed that his videos on the platform were 'very lucrative', hinting at a significant following. His TikTok escapades as Batman had, until this incident, been harmless, albeit unusual. The courtroom revelation now adds a darker shade to Ballymena's Batman story.

As a result of his actions, Wilkinson was handed a fine of £500. The judge imposed fines of £250 for each count, sending a clear message about the seriousness of possessing weapons in public places, even for a self-styled superhero. This incident serves as a stern reminder that while social media fame can be intoxicating, it should never come at the cost of endangering public safety.