Balaclava-Clad Burglar Mitchell Peter Willison Sentenced to 106 Months for Aggravated Burglary and Moped Theft

In a chilling act of aggravated burglary, Mitchell Peter Willison, a 27-year-old man from Nuneaton, forced his way into a residence on Stoneleigh Close. The incident occurred on February 8, 2024, and within minutes, the police apprehended Willison, who was found in possession of a switchblade-style knife and cannabis.

A Balaclava-Clad Burglar's Menacing Act

Masked with a balaclava and accompanied by an accomplice, Willison barged into the property through the back door. Confronted by the homeowner, the intruder threatened to cut the victim's throat, demanding the keys to the moped and any cash. The terrified homeowner complied, handing over £10 and the moped keys.

Fleeing on the stolen moped, Willison wore the victim's helmet. However, his escape was short-lived, as police intercepted him within 15 minutes on Tunnel Road. In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, he hid in a bush but was soon discovered and apprehended.

A Rapid Arrest and Shocking Discoveries

Upon his arrest, officers found Willison carrying a switchblade-style knife and cannabis. He confessed to committing the crime due to a debt incurred from cocaine use. The court, however, showed no leniency, sentencing Willison to 106 months in prison for the series of offenses, which include aggravated burglary, moped theft, carrying a knife in public, cannabis possession, and criminal damage.

The court also ordered Willison to pay a victims' surcharge of £228. While in custody, Willison caused further damage by kicking and detaching a toilet from the wall.

A Community Breathes Easier

Investigating officer, DC Dawson, stated that the swift arrest and sentencing should make the community feel safer, as acts of criminal violence are intolerable. "Our streets are safer with Willison behind bars," he added.

As the Warwick Crown Court handed down its sentence, the echoes of Willison's crimes reverberate, serving as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of drug debts and the importance of swift justice.

In the end, Mitchell Peter Willison's desperate attempt at settling a cocaine debt led to a stolen moped, a terrified homeowner, and a lengthy prison sentence. As the community reflects on this harrowing incident, the hope remains that lessons will be learned and lives changed for the better.