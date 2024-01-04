Bakersfield Ranked Among Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in California

PropertyClub, a leading real estate company, has placed Bakersfield, California, on the unenviable list of the state’s most dangerous cities, ranking it tenth. This assessment was derived from an extensive analysis of crime rates across Californian cities in 2023, taking into account theft, burglary, and murder rates per capita.

Bakersfield Crime Rates in Perspective

Bakersfield, home to an estimated 405,000 residents, recorded a violent crime rate of 498 per 100,000 people in 2022. This figure is a staggering 27% higher than the national average. Adding to the city’s woes, over 15,500 property crimes were also logged during the same year.

However, in a glimmer of hope, Bakersfield recorded a substantial decrease in homicides, experiencing a 37% drop from 2021, and returning to pre-pandemic levels. Gang activity, often linked to the city’s heightened violence, continues to be a pressing issue.

With Bakersfield’s overall crime rate standing at 94% above the national average, the city’s security landscape remains challenging.

Crime and Community in Bakersfield

The city reported 89 crime cases in the past week alone, with theft being the most frequently reported offence. Alongside the scourge of crime, the city has also battled wild weather conditions, with fog, rain, and snow all making appearances.

In addition to thefts, incidents of vandalism, assault, a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, a drug bust, and a case of an at-risk missing man have all been reported. In the midst of these trials, a heartening gesture of goodwill was made, offering meals and winter clothing to homeless individuals in the city.

Understanding Crime Rankings

The data used in PropertyClub’s ranking was sourced from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report and information released by city and county governments. The study’s findings underscore the fact that while larger cities like Los Angeles may boast a higher total number of crimes, smaller cities like Bakersfield can have a higher rate of crime per capita. This makes them proportionally more dangerous, a fact that residents and prospective settlers must grapple with.