Crime

Bakersfield Police Search for Suspects in Foodmaxx Robbery

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
On a seemingly regular afternoon at the Foodmaxx grocery store located in the 6330 block of White Lane, an unexpected event unfolded. The Bakersfield Police Department is now zealously conducting a search for two Black men who are suspected of being involved in a robbery that took place at approximately 4 p.m. on November 6.

Robbery Incident at Foodmaxx

According to the authorities, the suspects allegedly coerced a 65-year-old man into handing over his money to them. The incident, which occurred amidst the daily hustle and bustle of the grocery store, has left a significant impact on the local community and raised concerns about security.

Descriptions of the Suspects

The police have provided descriptions of the two individuals they are currently seeking. The first man is described as an 18-year-old Black male with a light complexion, standing at around 5 feet 9 inches tall. The second suspect is also an 18-year-old Black male, but with a dark complexion, and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Call for Public Assistance

In an effort to expedite the search and ensure the safety of the community, the authorities are asking for public assistance in locating these individuals. The Bakersfield Police Department is determined to bring the suspects to justice and is likely to continue their investigation until their objective is achieved.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

