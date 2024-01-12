Bakersfield Police Hunt for Bold Bicycle Thief on South Union Avenue

In the early morning hours of December 7, South Union Avenue in Bakersfield was the scene of an unusual theft. A bicycle, securely locked in the bike rack of a stationary GET Bus, was stolen in broad daylight. The suspect, as described by witnesses and subsequently confirmed by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), is a Hispanic man in his 30s, of medium build.

A Bold Heist

The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m., as the city was just beginning to stir. The bus in question had pulled to a stop, its passengers ensconced within, oblivious to the drama unfolding outside. The suspect, defying conventional wisdom and displaying a brazen disregard for law and order, proceeded to remove a bicycle from the GET Bus’s bike rack.

Investigation Underway

The BPD is currently on high alert, with a manhunt underway for the suspect. They are appealing to the public, seeking any information that could lead to the identification or the whereabouts of the alleged bicycle thief. The BPD has not provided any additional details about the incident or the ongoing investigation.

Public Vigilance

This incident serves as a stark reminder to the public about the importance of vigilance and the role it plays in maintaining a safe and secure community. The BPD urges citizens to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.