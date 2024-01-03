en English
Crime

Bakersfield Man Arrested for Brandishing Firearm at Home

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Bakersfield Man Arrested for Brandishing Firearm at Home

The serene city of Bakersfield, California, was shaken by the arrest of Gerber Morales Rivas. The Bakersfield Police Department apprehended him following a traffic stop on Alum Avenue near Wible Road on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The arrest stemmed from an alarming incident the day before, where Morales Rivas allegedly brandished a firearm at two occupants of his residence on Tricia Court.

A Disturbing Incident

According to the victims, they managed to escape the premises unscathed even though Morales Rivas brandished a firearm at them. When the police responded to the incident, they were met with resistance. Morales Rivas, holed up in his home, refused to heed police callouts urging him to surrender.

Arrest and Charges

Despite the initial defiance, the police managed to detain Morales Rivas following a traffic stop the next day. He was arrested based on his outstanding warrant. However, due to the severity of the incident at his residence, additional charges were filed against him. These included firearm possession, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

Consequences and Aftermath

Following his arrest, Morales Rivas was booked into the Kern County Jail. His arrest underlines the relentless efforts of the Bakersfield Police Department in maintaining the peace and ensuring safety within the community. It is a stark reminder that such actions carry serious legal repercussions.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

