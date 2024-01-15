en English
Bahrain

Bahrain Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence for Drug Smugglers

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Bahrain Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence for Drug Smugglers

On the frontline of the battle against illicit drug trade, Bahrain’s Appeals Court has reaffirmed the life sentence and 15-year terms for two expatriates convicted of heroin and marijuana smuggling. This verdict underscores the unwavering resolve of Bahraini authorities to uphold the law and maintain national security.

Smuggling Attempts Thwarted

The smuggling attempts were made via Bahrain International Airport, a major hub for international transit. The first of these incidents occurred in May 2023, when an alert airport security officer noticed a passenger exhibiting suspicious behavior. Upon thorough inspection, narcotics were discovered, leading to the immediate arrest of the passenger.

Stiff Penalties for Drug Trafficking

The convictions of these individuals reflect Bahrain’s rigid stance on drug trafficking. The Kingdom of Bahrain has long enforced strict laws against drug-related offences, a testament to their commitment to combat the widespread issue of narcotics trafficking. The life imprisonment and 15-year sentences handed down to the culprits serve as a stern warning to those who dare to engage in such illegal activities.

Broader Measures for Security

The enforcement at Bahrain International Airport is part of a wider strategy to bolster security and uphold the country’s laws against such criminal activities. The Bahraini authorities continue to strengthen their surveillance and control measures, aiming to nip criminal activities in the bud and maintain the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.

Bahrain Crime
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

