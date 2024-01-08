Bahamas PM Philip Davis Addresses Rising Murder Rate, Stresses on Crime Prevention

In an earnest address at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Annual Church Service on January 7, 2024, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his profound sadness and shock at the escalating murder rate in The Bahamas. Barely a week into the New Year, the nation has recorded eight murders, marking a grim deviation from the tranquility typically expected after the Christmas season.

Rising Brutality and Government’s Response

Prime Minister Davis drew attention to the heightened level of brutality evident in these crimes. He recognized the critical role of the police in maintaining public order and safety, and emphasized the pressing need for a shift in focus from incarceration to crime prevention, particularly in murder cases.

He acknowledged the inherent difficulty of intervening before crimes occur, especially when individuals are premeditatedly targeted. This, he underscored, made it essential to initiate early interventions in young people’s lives to prevent the formation of violent intentions.

Confronting Gang-Related Violence

Prime Minister Davis expressed his disapproval of the prevailing indifference towards gang-related violence. He outlined the government’s comprehensive strategy to tackle gang crime, which includes increased resources for the police, strengthened border control, and a whole-government response to this societal scourge.

He asserted the need for a more engaged police force in preventing gang recruitment and crime involvement among youth. He emphasized the fundamental importance of building trust with communities as a pivotal factor in preventing crime.

Swift Justice and Rehabilitation

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s commitment to swift justice and rehabilitation for offenders. He stressed the necessity of reintegrating them into society after serving their sentences. This commitment, he believes, is crucial in achieving long-term peace and safety in The Bahamas.