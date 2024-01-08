Bahamas PM Calls for National Day of Prayer in Response to Surge in Violent Crime

In the face of a distressing surge in the severity and frequency of murders within the Bahamas, Prime Minister Philip Davis has urged the Christian Council to contemplate organizing a National Day of Prayer. Eight murders, each more brutal than the last, have shaken the nation in merely the first week of the new year, underscoring a disconcerting escalation in violent crime.

Addressing a Deep-Seated Issue

During his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged that crime, particularly murder, is not a new issue in the Bahamas. However, the recent spike in its intensity has set off alarm bells. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) for their relentless efforts in preserving public safety and order during these turbulent times. Yet, he also emphasized a critical need to shift focus towards crime prevention, especially among the country’s young male population. This demographic, he highlighted, is the most frequent perpetrators of such heinous acts.

Gang Involvement and ‘Whole Government Response’

The involvement of gangs in the majority of these grave crimes was underscored, with tit-for-tat killings, the targeting of individuals released on bail, and cycles of revenge being identified as recurring patterns. As a response, a ‘Whole Government Response’ to gang crime has been initiated. This includes increased resource allocation for the RBPF, bolstered border control, and an unyielding commitment to expedited justice and offender rehabilitation.

Building Trust and Preventing Youth Crime

Prime Minister Davis stressed the significance of fostering trust within communities as a potent tool in preventing crime. He laid out the government’s strategic initiatives aimed at curbing gang recruitment and youth crime involvement. The Prime Minister also shared his personal connection to the issue, expressing his anxiety for the future safety of young men in the Bahamas, including his own family, if the current trends persist.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister’s invitation for a National Day of Prayer marks a plea for unity and resilience in the face of escalating violence. As the Bahamas grapples with its crime problem, it is hoped that collective efforts will bring about a safer, more peaceful future for its citizens.