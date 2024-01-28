Bag Manufacturer Brutally Assaulted in Northeast Delhi Market: Assailants on the Run

Sameer Ahmad, a 25-year-old bag manufacturer, became the target of a horrific assault in the bustling market area of Shastri Park, Northeast Delhi. The incident, which took place around 8.30 pm, was captured in a chilling video that has made rounds on the internet, showing one of the attackers repeatedly stabbing Ahmad in the back, causing him to fall to the ground. The assault was reportedly executed by four men, identified as Bilal, Saud, Firoj, and Salim, who are currently on the run.

Details of the Attack

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, unveiled the details of the attack and its aftermath. Ahmad endured injuries to his legs and was initially rushed to JPC Hospital. His condition mandated transfers to GTB and finally to RML Hospital. In his statement, Ahmad accused the four men of launching the attack with a knife, with Bilal also using a firearm against him.

Underlying Cause of the Brutality

The initial spark that led to the horrifying event appears to have been a dispute between the victim and Bilal, which escalated after they had been consuming alcohol together. The argument spiraled out of control, culminating in Ahmad being both shot and stabbed, including a stab wound to his buttock.

Police Investigation and Actions

The Delhi Police have initiated a rigorous investigation into the incident, reconstructing the sequence of events to ensure the accused face just legal consequences. Attempt to murder charges have been filed against the four absconding suspects, and the police are working tirelessly to apprehend them. The case underlines the urgency of addressing violent crimes in public spaces, ensuring safety for all citizens.