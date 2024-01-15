Bacchus Marsh Murder: Aaron Bernath Charged with Homicide

Aaron Bernath, a resident of Maddingley in Bacchus Marsh, stands accused of a chilling murder. Charged with the homicide of a 61-year-old man, the incident unfolded on the evening of January 11. Responding to a distress call, police found the gravely injured man in a Stonehill Drive residence. Despite being airlifted to the hospital, the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Melbourne Court Appearance

In the ensuing legal proceedings, Bernath made his appearance in the Melbourne Magistrates Court. The court, presided over by Magistrate Vincenzo Caltabiano, remanded him in custody. Initially facing a lesser charge, the gravity of the case escalated when Bernath was subsequently charged with murder. Dressed in a grey tracksuit during his filing hearing, Bernath acknowledged his remand.

Prosecution Requests Time

Given the extensive nature of the investigation, the prosecution has requested a 14-week period to compile a comprehensive brief of evidence. The request stems from the significant number of exhibits associated with this case. The Victoria Police has confirmed that Bernath and the victim knew each other, adding another layer of complexity to this already intricate case.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into this brutal murder continues to unfold. The relationship between the accused and the victim, the circumstances leading to the fatal incident, and the subsequent legal proceedings all form part of a narrative that is yet to reach its conclusion. This case serves as a grim reminder of the violence that can lurk beneath the surface of everyday life.