Crime

Axe-Wielding Burglars Strike Two Stores in Marlborough and Pewsey

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
In the quiet, frosty hours of January 3rd, the serene towns of Marlborough and Pewsey in England were abruptly awakened by the audacious actions of a gang of burglars. Armed with axes and baseball bats, the assailants targeted two local convenience stores in a coordinated attack, shattering the peace of the early morning.

Coordinated Attacks on Stores

The first incident unfolded at the Costcutter on St Margaret’s Mead in Marlborough just minutes before 1 am. Within the span of a heartbeat, the assailants, shrouded in balaclavas and gloves, forced their way into the store. Approximately 20 minutes later, the Spa on North Street in Pewsey was struck by the same group. The burglars swiftly filled their bags with items and cash, leaving the quiet stores in disarray.

The Getaway Vehicle

Within the blink of an eye, the thieves were on the move again, disappearing into the night in a white Ford Focus. Despite the speed of their escape, the security cameras were able to capture crucial footage of the criminals and their vehicle, which is now serving as a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Swift Police Response

Wiltshire Police were quick to respond to the scene, with their officers arriving at the Pewsey store within nine minutes of the incident. Detective Sergeant Gareth Snoad of Wiltshire Police has emphasized that these burglaries are being actively investigated. Burglary remains a force priority, and every resource is being deployed to bring the perpetrators to justice. The public has been urged to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

As the towns of Marlborough and Pewsey pick up the pieces, the echo of the burglars’ audacity continues to reverberate through the quiet streets. The community remains hopeful that justice will soon be served.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

