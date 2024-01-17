Axe Handle Assault Leads to Arrests in Anne Arundel County

Two men have been taken into custody, and a third charged in Anne Arundel County after an axe handle assault on a suspected car thief that unfolded in Linthicum. 27-year-old Malik Anthony Carr of Gwynn Oak and 25-year-old Markell Armon Carr from Baltimore were both detained following their alleged involvement in the brutal assault.

The Axe Handle Assault

The incident happened on the morning of January 16, near West Nursery Road and Andover Road. Witnesses reported seeing the Carrs attacking a third individual outside a stolen 2016 Dodge Dart with a wooden object, later identified as an axe handle. The suspects claimed that the victim had lifted items from them and they were merely trying to retrieve their possessions. This claim, however, was swiftly debunked by the police.

Victim and Assailants Face Charges

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Brian Keith Whittington from Baltimore, was not only assaulted with the axe handle but also kicked while he lay defenseless on the ground. Malik Carr was found in possession of substances packed for distribution, leading to both suspects facing drug charges. Despite sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, Whittington was taken to the hospital for treatment and is also looking at charges for driving the stolen vehicle.

Witnesses Confirm The Carrs as Assailants

Despite the Carrs' attempt at painting themselves as victims of theft, witnesses at the scene confirmed that they were indeed the assailants. The incident has led to both Carrs facing assault and drug charges. The case now hinges on the testimonies of those who saw the incident unfold firsthand and the evidence collected at the scene.