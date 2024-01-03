en English
Crime

Awaiting Sentencing for Stalking, Man Arrested for Attempted Break-in

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
On an early Tuesday morning, David Nelson, a 52-year-old man from Pittston, was arrested under the predawn shadows of Mill Street. The incident, which took place before 5 a.m., was not his first attempt at breaching the peace of his ex-wife’s home. Nelson, awaiting sentencing for a previous offense of stalking his ex-wife to which he had pleaded guilty in October 2022, was found yet again on the brink of infringing her sanctuary.

Disturbing Break-in Attempt

The ex-wife, who has been living under the constant pressure of Nelson’s continuous harassment over the past 15 months, was the one to call the police. She had been awakened by noises that hinted at an intruder on her enclosed porch. When the police arrived, they discovered mismatched keys and a knife lodged in her door—a chilling testament to Nelson’s intentions. Despite his efforts to escape the scene, Nelson was later apprehended, adding another chapter to his running saga of violation.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Nelson’s transgressions have not gone unnoticed by the court. Awaiting his sentencing for the previous stalking offense set for February 7 by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Nelson now faces a slew of new charges. His arraignment includes two counts of stalking, single counts of attempted burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, and harassment. These charges paint a grim picture of a man ensnared by his obsessions.

Denial of Bail

Recognizing the severity of Nelson’s actions and the imminent threat he poses to his ex-wife, District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township decided to deny Nelson bail. This move underscores the extreme danger Nelson poses to his ex-wife, ensuring her safety as paramount. As Nelson’s fate unfolds in the courtroom, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent threat faced by victims of stalking and the need for swift and decisive legal action.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

