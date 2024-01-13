en English
Crime

Avondale Estates Man Missing After Release from Custody

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Avondale Estates Man Missing After Release from Custody

In a search that has gripped the community of Avondale Estates, Layee Sanoe, 24, has been declared missing. His disappearance comes in the wake of his release from Hall County custody, where he served time for failure to appear in court over a traffic violation.

The Disappearance

Sanoe, a resident of Avondale Estates, was last spotted on January 3rd, immediately following his release from detention. Since then, he has seemingly vanished. His last known connection with the outside world was through a text message, sent to his family on January 9th. The precise content of the text remains undisclosed, but it was the last they heard from him.

A Plea for Help

In a bid to locate Sanoe, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead, appealing to the public for any information regarding his current whereabouts. The sheriff’s office has shared specific physical details about Sanoe, hoping that these identifiers could aid in his discovery. He stands as a tall black male, characterized by black hair and brown eyes, and weighing approximately 108 pounds.

A Community in Suspense

As days turn into weeks without any sign of Sanoe, the tension is palpable in Avondale Estates. The community, bound by shared concern, is rallying to aid in the search, spreading word of Sanoe’s disappearance far and wide in the hope of a positive resolution. For the family and friends of Sanoe, each passing day without news is a torment, and they continue to hope, wait, and pray for his safe return.

Crime United States
