en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Aviva Faces Surge in Outlandish Fraudulent Claims

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:45 am EST
Aviva Faces Surge in Outlandish Fraudulent Claims

In a year marked by the unusual, Aviva, one of the world’s leading insurance companies, saw a noteworthy rise in fraudulent claims. Among the myriad of stories, two particularly outlandish cases stood out – the case of the phantom Omega De Ville Prestige black dial watch and the six-year-old purportedly behind the wheels.

The Case of the Phantom Omega

A claimant approached Aviva with a tale of a stolen Omega De Ville Prestige black dial watch. The watch, esteemed at 20,000, was supposedly swiped from the owner’s possession. To bolster his claim, the individual presented a photograph of the watch on his wrist. However, upon closer inspection, Aviva’s investigators unearthed an intriguing detail. The time on the watch in the photo matched precisely with an image found online, down to the exact second. It was clear evidence that the claimant had used an internet image to fabricate his claim, rendering the watch non-existent and the claim fraudulent.

The Six-Year-Old Driver

In another peculiar incident, a motorist involved in an accident sought to deflect responsibility by alleging that a six-year-old was driving the vehicle. A claim as extraordinary as this raised immediate suspicion, resulting in a thorough investigation. The outcome, unsurprisingly, found the motorist’s account to be a fabrication, leading to the rejection of his claim.

A Trend of Fraud

These instances mark a part of a larger trend that Aviva has been grappling with. The rise in fraudulent claims, marked by their outlandish nature, has seen the insurance company reject assertions ranging from non-existent luxury items to absurd accident causes. This trend highlights the ongoing challenge for insurance companies to distinguish between legitimate claims and calculated attempts at deception.

0
Crime Security
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cryptocurrency Crisis: The Fall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Dil Bar Irshad

Daylight Robbery Attempt for Canada Goose Jacket at Elmstead Woods Station

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Impersonator in Israeli Military Conflict: A Deception Unveiled

By Shivani Chauhan

Ontario Police and Operation Red Nose Quinte Gear Up for a Safer New Year's Eve

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Young Man's Suicide in Gaborone Raises Questions, Authorities Step Up ...
@Botswana · 24 mins
Young Man's Suicide in Gaborone Raises Questions, Authorities Step Up ...
heart comment 0
Jammu and Kashmir Police Offer Cash Rewards to Fight Terrorism and Drug Trade

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu and Kashmir Police Offer Cash Rewards to Fight Terrorism and Drug Trade
Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Authorities Arrest 250 Suspected Mungiki Members in Nyeri County
Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice

By Saboor Bayat

Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice
Two Men Arrested in Northbridge Stabbing Incident Granted Bail

By Geeta Pillai

Two Men Arrested in Northbridge Stabbing Incident Granted Bail
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
34 seconds
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
56 seconds
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
2 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
3 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
4 mins
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
4 mins
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
5 mins
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
6 mins
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
47 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app