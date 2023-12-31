Aviva Faces Surge in Outlandish Fraudulent Claims

In a year marked by the unusual, Aviva, one of the world’s leading insurance companies, saw a noteworthy rise in fraudulent claims. Among the myriad of stories, two particularly outlandish cases stood out – the case of the phantom Omega De Ville Prestige black dial watch and the six-year-old purportedly behind the wheels.

The Case of the Phantom Omega

A claimant approached Aviva with a tale of a stolen Omega De Ville Prestige black dial watch. The watch, esteemed at 20,000, was supposedly swiped from the owner’s possession. To bolster his claim, the individual presented a photograph of the watch on his wrist. However, upon closer inspection, Aviva’s investigators unearthed an intriguing detail. The time on the watch in the photo matched precisely with an image found online, down to the exact second. It was clear evidence that the claimant had used an internet image to fabricate his claim, rendering the watch non-existent and the claim fraudulent.

The Six-Year-Old Driver

In another peculiar incident, a motorist involved in an accident sought to deflect responsibility by alleging that a six-year-old was driving the vehicle. A claim as extraordinary as this raised immediate suspicion, resulting in a thorough investigation. The outcome, unsurprisingly, found the motorist’s account to be a fabrication, leading to the rejection of his claim.

A Trend of Fraud

These instances mark a part of a larger trend that Aviva has been grappling with. The rise in fraudulent claims, marked by their outlandish nature, has seen the insurance company reject assertions ranging from non-existent luxury items to absurd accident causes. This trend highlights the ongoing challenge for insurance companies to distinguish between legitimate claims and calculated attempts at deception.