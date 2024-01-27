Automated License Plate Readers Aid in Arrests on First Day of Operation

On its inaugural day of operation, the newly implemented automated license plate readers (ALPRs) of Coldwater Department of Public Safety, Michigan, validated their worth by contributing to the capture of two individuals. The technology, designed to scan license plates against a comprehensive nationwide database, pinpointed a stolen vehicle, setting off a series of events that led to the arrest of an Indiana man and a Bronson woman.

High-Speed Chase Leads to Arrest

A 40-year-old man from Indiana found himself in the grip of the law after the ALPR technology flagged the car he was driving as stolen. The alert set off by the vehicle passing one of the department's cameras prompted deputies from the Branch County Sheriff's Department to engage in a high-speed chase. The pursuit culminated in the detainment of the suspect in a field. Currently, the man faces an array of charges, including possession of a stolen car and methamphetamine.

Accomplice Faces Resisting and Obstructing Charges

Adding to the success of the day, a 31-year-old female companion of the man was also arrested. Her charges include resisting and obstructing the police during the incident. This double arrest marks the triumphant debut of the ALPRs, underscoring the system's potential in enhancing public safety and law enforcement efficacy.

Long-Awaited Implementation of ALPRs

The Coldwater police have been meticulously working towards the implementation of these cameras since their purchase received approval from the City Council in July. The technology aims to expedite the identification of stolen vehicles, fugitives, missing persons, and children. After months of preparation, including obtaining necessary permits and training staff, the cameras were installed along US-12 and became operational last week. The early success of the system seems to fulfill the promise of this technology, proving it a potent tool in the hands of law enforcement.