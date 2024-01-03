Authorities Investigate Serial Killer Raul Meza Jr.’s Digital Trail in Cold Case

Convicted murderer Raul Meza Jr., now a prime suspect in a 2018 unsolved murder case, faces scrutiny as Austin police delve into his Google account looking for evidence. Meza, 63, already facing charges for the murders of Gloria Lofton in Austin in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in Pflugerville in 2023, is believed to be a serial killer involved in up to 10 more homicides.

Unraveling a Serial Killer’s Digital Trail

Authorities have obtained a search warrant for Meza’s Google account to gain insights into his activities from November 2016 to May 2023. This period postdates his parole and leads up to his most recent arrest. This digital footprint could potentially link Meza to multiple murders and sexual assaults, painting a chilling portrait of a man already convicted for the murder of an 8-year-old girl in 1982. After serving 11 years of his 30-year sentence, Meza was released in 2002, only to continue his criminal activities.

A Trail of Victims and Cold Cases

Meza’s arrest on May 29, 2023, came about after DNA evidence connected him to Lofton’s murder. At the time of his arrest, he was found with items indicating preparedness for another sexual assault and murder. However, the details of the police’s subsequent actions remain a mystery, further deepening the intrigue surrounding the case.

Austin police have linked Meza to a 2018 cold case, adding another victim to the growing list. Allegations point to Meza’s involvement in up to 10 additional cold cases, making his Google account a treasure trove of potential evidence. Among these is a double homicide in San Antonio that Meza has allegedly confessed to.

Public Outcry and the Pursuit of Justice

As Meza’s case unfolds, the families of his victims are clamoring for justice, with some advocating for the death penalty. The court date for his case has been rescheduled for January 17, 2024. As the local and federal authorities, including the Austin Police, Pflugerville Police, and the FBI, intensify their investigations, the public waits with bated breath for the resolution of this gruesome case.