Crime

Authorities Identify Suspect in El Cajon Apartment Complex Fire

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Authorities Identify Suspect in El Cajon Apartment Complex Fire

A blaze of fury struck an apartment complex in the unincorporated area of El Cajon, California, on Thursday night, setting ablaze a row of 14 garages and sparking an intense investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of E. Bradley Avenue, where a row of garages, detached from the apartment complex, was engulfed in flames.

Firefighting Efforts

Firefighting crews from the Heartland, San Miguel, and Lakeside Fire Departments battled for more than an hour to subdue the raging inferno. Their timely intervention prevented further damage to the apartment complex and ensured the safety of the residents.

The Investigation and Suspect

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit detectives were on the scene to unravel the cause and origin of the fire. Their diligent investigation led to the identification of Mavis Williams as the suspect responsible for initiating the fire. It was determined that Williams, along with several other unhoused individuals, had been residing in the garage where the fire ignited.

Search for the Suspect

The sheriff’s department is currently on the hunt for Williams, who is wanted for unlawfully and recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure. She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to her arrest, marking a desperate and urgent appeal to the public to come forward with any relevant information regarding her whereabouts.

0
Crime Fire United States
Israel Ojoko

