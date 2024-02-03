Austintown Man Indicted on Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct Charges

Christopher M. Skarp, a 36-year-old resident of Austintown, Ohio, has found himself embroiled in a serious legal battle following his indictment on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools, and importuning. The indictment emerged from a police sting operation, where Skarp allegedly attempted to solicit sex from a minor online, solidifying the severity of the charges against him. In this context, the utilization of a cell phone for such activities is defined as possessing criminal tools.

The arrest of Skarp was not an isolated act, but the result of a concerted effort. A crucial cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Skarp's alleged attempt to upload child pornography using a mobile device.

This tip was not an isolated report but came from Syncronoss Technologies Inc., a company providing cloud storage for Verizon. The incident, which occurred on September 4, was reported promptly, accentuating the role of technology companies in aiding law enforcement.

The Consequences of Skarp's Actions

The consequences that Skarp faces are grave. If convicted, he stares at a potential sentence of several years in prison, a stern reminder of the severe penalties associated with such crimes. In addition to his charges, other individuals were also indicted on various charges including drug possession, operating a vehicle under the influence, having weapons while not allowed, identity fraud, and child endangering among other offenses.