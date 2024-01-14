Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus

In a shocking revelation, a decade-long negligence by state authorities over the illegal operation of a fish farm and leisure centre in Trimiklini, Cyprus has come to the spotlight. The scandal, involving the unauthorized diversion of water from the Kouris river and unpermitted establishment of a leisure centre on state-leased land, was unravelled following an audit instigated by media reports. The auditor-general’s report highlights a disturbing negligence in enforcing legal regulations, unlawful permit issuance, and the failure of various state services in addressing the violations.

State Services Report the Case

Following the exposure, state services including the Town Planning Department, Limassol district office, and the Ministry of Interior have reported the case to the attorney-general. The Fisheries Department, which has been pointed out for improperly issuing and renewing the permit for the fish farm, has initiated its own investigation, but has been facing difficulties due to access issues. However, the charges for the illegal water usage by the fish farm have been left unattended.

Initiation of Multi-Agency Investigations

Multiple agencies, such as the anti-money laundering service Mokas and a cabinet-appointed committee, are now conducting investigations into potential money laundering and corruption. However, there is growing skepticism regarding the effectiveness of these probes, given the past experiences with similar scandals. The golden passports issue, where no significant prosecutions ensued despite the presence of substantive evidence, stands as a stark reminder of the inefficiency.

Urgency for Thorough Investigations

In the wake of this scandal, calls for thorough investigations into the fish farm’s owners for law-breaking and the civil servants for gross negligence have intensified. There is a growing emphasis on the need for accountability and the potential to uncover involvement by higher-ranking officials. The scandal raises serious questions about the government’s intentions and commitment to addressing illegality and abuse of power.