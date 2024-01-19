Audi Snatched in Facebook Marketplace Transaction in Annapolis

In a shocking turn of events in Anne Arundel County, a vendor's Audi was stolen during a Facebook Marketplace transaction. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Silopanna Road in Annapolis. The unsuspecting vendor was preparing to accompany the potential buyer on a test drive in the white 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Premium Coupe 2 when the incident took place.

The would-be buyer, who showed up as a passenger in a black Mitsubishi SUV, took the vendor by surprise. As the vendor tried to get into the passenger seat of the Audi, the thief abruptly drove off. The Audi, which was without registration plates due to it being on sale, was last spotted heading outbound on West Street beyond Route 2. The Mitsubishi, presumably with an accomplice, was seen following the stolen Audi.

Police Investigation and Public Alert

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. However, no details about the suspect have been released so far. The public is advised to stay vigilant and follow Daily Voice for future updates on the case. The DMV All Incidents Facebook group is also a reliable source for breaking news in the area, and residents are encouraged to contribute any information they might have.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks involved in online marketplace transactions. It's not the first time a Facebook Marketplace sale has gone awry. There have been previous incidents, including a fatal shooting and armed robbery, underscoring the need for caution when dealing with unknown buyers.