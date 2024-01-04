en English
Crime

Audacious Theft Leads to the Arrest of Goldsboro Man, Taheim Leach

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Audacious Theft Leads to the Arrest of Goldsboro Man, Taheim Leach

In the quiet town of Goldsboro, a routine Tuesday night was disrupted with the arrest of a man named Taheim Leach, who had sparked a flurry of crime allegations against him. The 22-year-old Leach was apprehended by local police after he committed theft and attempted to evade arrest in a daring and audacious manner.

An Audacious Escape Foiled

The incident commenced when Leach, in a bold act, stole a phone from an apartment, and in an attempt to escape the long arm of the law, jumped from a second-floor window. His audacious escape, however, was thwarted when police officers tackled him shortly after his daring leap. The arrest was executed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday at West Oak Street, near West Vanderbilt Circle.

Assault and Resistance

During the confrontation, Leach assaulted a government official and resisted a public officer, thereby leading to charges being filed against him. In addition to the offenses related to his recent arrest, Leach was found to be in possession of a firearm which was promptly confiscated by the officers.

A Deeper Dive into Leach’s Past

Leach has been detained at the Wayne County Detention Center without bond and had his first court appearance scheduled for the following Wednesday. This incident, however, is not his first brush with the law. Prior to this, he already had outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from separate charges, including interference with an electronic monitoring device, assault by pointing a gun, and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure. The arrest of Leach aids in addressing multiple legal issues he was associated with.

Crime United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

