en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Audacious Robbery Attempt at Santa Ana’s El Farol Meat Market

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Audacious Robbery Attempt at Santa Ana’s El Farol Meat Market

On a seemingly ordinary day in October, an audacious robbery attempt unfolded at El Farol, a meat market in Santa Ana, California. The suspect, a male customer, suddenly turned hostile, demanding cash from the register. However, the alert cashier, Martin Molina, managed to close the register, shielding a substantial $2,000 from the would-be robber. The incident, captured on the market’s security camera, now serves as a vital piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Suspect’s Unusual Modus Operandi

The suspect, who initially pretended to be a customer, began his attempted heist by spraying the cash register with lighter fluid and setting it ablaze. This unusual modus operandi signaled a level of desperation and audacity rarely seen in robberies. The man, his face concealed behind a disposable mask and his body under a black hoodie with ‘Dirty Bird’ imprinted on it, subsequently fled the scene on a Razer-type scooter.

Previous Encounter with the Suspect

Interestingly, this wasn’t the suspect’s first encounter with Molina. In a previous incident, the same man had robbed the store at gunpoint, making away with approximately $4,000. This repeat encounter raises questions about the suspect’s motivations and his connection to the store or its employees.

Public Assistance Needed to Apprehend the Suspect

The Santa Ana Police Department is now appealing for public assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. The police have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing a black hoodie, a disposable mask, gray pants, and gray Vans. As the investigation continues, the police urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing this audacious criminal to justice.

0
Crime United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Endangered 24-Year-Old Woman, Ameera Harb, Reported Missing in Olathe
A 24-year-old woman, Ameera Harb, has been reported missing and is feared to be in danger. The Olathe police issued this alert after Harb was last seen on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the 11600 block of South Monroe Street. Physical Description and Last Known Location Harb is described
Endangered 24-Year-Old Woman, Ameera Harb, Reported Missing in Olathe
Monessen Teenager to Face Adult Court in Friend's Fatal Shooting Case
2 mins ago
Monessen Teenager to Face Adult Court in Friend's Fatal Shooting Case
Delmont Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Sexual Assault, Sentenced to House Arrest and Probation
2 mins ago
Delmont Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Sexual Assault, Sentenced to House Arrest and Probation
Playful Fight Turns Deadly in Arlington: Neil Forestier Fatally Shot
1 min ago
Playful Fight Turns Deadly in Arlington: Neil Forestier Fatally Shot
Gujarat Police: Leading The Charge In Bribery Cases For Fifth Consecutive Year
1 min ago
Gujarat Police: Leading The Charge In Bribery Cases For Fifth Consecutive Year
Retired High School Coach Mark Christensen Arraigned on Indecent Exposure Charges
1 min ago
Retired High School Coach Mark Christensen Arraigned on Indecent Exposure Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
22 seconds
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
44 seconds
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
1 min
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
1 min
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
1 min
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
2 mins
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
2 mins
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
2 mins
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app