Audacious Robbery Attempt at Santa Ana’s El Farol Meat Market

On a seemingly ordinary day in October, an audacious robbery attempt unfolded at El Farol, a meat market in Santa Ana, California. The suspect, a male customer, suddenly turned hostile, demanding cash from the register. However, the alert cashier, Martin Molina, managed to close the register, shielding a substantial $2,000 from the would-be robber. The incident, captured on the market’s security camera, now serves as a vital piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Suspect’s Unusual Modus Operandi

The suspect, who initially pretended to be a customer, began his attempted heist by spraying the cash register with lighter fluid and setting it ablaze. This unusual modus operandi signaled a level of desperation and audacity rarely seen in robberies. The man, his face concealed behind a disposable mask and his body under a black hoodie with ‘Dirty Bird’ imprinted on it, subsequently fled the scene on a Razer-type scooter.

Previous Encounter with the Suspect

Interestingly, this wasn’t the suspect’s first encounter with Molina. In a previous incident, the same man had robbed the store at gunpoint, making away with approximately $4,000. This repeat encounter raises questions about the suspect’s motivations and his connection to the store or its employees.

Public Assistance Needed to Apprehend the Suspect

The Santa Ana Police Department is now appealing for public assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. The police have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing a black hoodie, a disposable mask, gray pants, and gray Vans. As the investigation continues, the police urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing this audacious criminal to justice.