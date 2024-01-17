Audacious Burglary at New England Audio and Tinting in Newington

A daring burglary took place in Newington, Connecticut at the New England Audio and Tinting on the Berlin Turnpike. The incident, which transpired on a seemingly quiet Saturday night around 10:55 p.m., was only discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m., when the authorities noticed the shattered front windows of the store.

Crime Details

According to the Newington Police, the scheme was not a typical burglary. Instead, the thieves adopted a more audacious approach, crashing a vehicle into the store, effectively creating their own unlawful entryway. Once inside, they went on to rob the premises, specifically making off with stereo equipment.

The Suspects

The officials have shared detailed descriptions of the two perpetrators involved in this theft. The first suspect is described as a white male, sporting a black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat and a black sweatshirt. The second suspect, meanwhile, chose a more conspicuous attire, donning a black ski mask, a yellow traffic vest, khaki pants, and blue and white shoes, perhaps in an attempt to distract or confuse any potential witnesses.

Public Assistance

As the investigation into this crime continues, the Newington Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that might assist in identifying and apprehending the culprits. The aftermath of the burglary has left a local business in disarray and the community in a state of shock. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the audacity of criminals and the constant need for vigilance and cooperation in ensuring the security of our neighborhoods.