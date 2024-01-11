en English
Crime

Audacious Attempt to Smuggle Contraband into DeKalb County Jail Thwarted

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
In a striking turn of events, two women, Kyrenda Carter, 27, and Porchae Wade, 36, have been arrested for a bold attempt to smuggle drugs and various other contraband into the DeKalb County Jail. The incident, which took place on a Saturday evening, showcases an audacious crime that was thwarted by the vigilant efforts of the local authorities.

A Suspicious Van and a Vast Array of Contraband

At approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies noticed a suspicious van parked near the jail. Upon detaining and searching the vehicle, they uncovered a veritable cache of contraband. The items found included suspected marijuana, cellphone chargers, binoculars, rolling papers, earphones, multiple cigarette lighters, a straight razor, tools, a drone, a battery pack, and a bullhorn. The sheer variety of items demonstrated a calculated attempt to infiltrate the jail with illicit goods.

The Charges Against Carter and Wade

Both women face serious charges. Carter is facing felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony. In addition, she has been charged with misdemeanors including criminal trespass with unlawful purpose, driving without a valid license, and providing false information to law enforcement. Wade, on the other hand, faces similar felony charges for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy. She is also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass with unlawful purpose.

Implications of the Attempted Smuggling

This incident underscores the constant vigilance required by law enforcement to maintain the integrity of incarceration facilities. The audacity of the attempt also raises serious questions about the security measures in place and the lengths to which individuals will go to flout the law. It is a reminder that the battle against contraband in prisons is ongoing, with potential implications for inmate safety, discipline, and the overall functioning of the correctional system.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

