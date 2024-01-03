Audacious ATM Theft at San Francisco Bank of America Branch

Bank of America’s branch on 3700 block of Balboa Street in San Francisco became the stage for an audacious burglary. At around 3:40 a.m. on a Wednesday, this usually quiet street was disrupted by the sound of an SUV crashing into the building, a brazen act designed to facilitate the theft of an ATM. The responding officers from Richmond station were met with a scene of significant damage to the building.

Details of the Heist

While the police were initially reticent to confirm the details, reports from the Citizen app painted a clear picture of the crime. The perpetrators had used a vehicle not only as a means of escape but also as a battering ram to gain access to the building. They then fled the scene heading south on 39th Avenue in an SUV, leaving in their wake an atmosphere of bewilderment and anxiety.

The Getaway Vehicle

The suspect vehicle, described as an older model, dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a roof rack, had sustained significant rear-end damage in the incident, including a broken back trunk window. Despite the considerable damage and the conspicuousness of the vehicle, the criminals managed to evade immediate capture, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Link to Other Crimes?

Authorities have yet to confirm if this incident is connected to a similar attempted ATM theft at a FoodMaxx in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. This parallel crime involved a black Cadillac SUV and a blue/gray Ford F-250, hinting at the possibility of an organized group specializing in such daring ATM thefts.

The San Francisco Police Department is putting all its resources into the ongoing investigation and has issued a call to anyone with information about the Balboa Street burglary to come forward.