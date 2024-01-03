Auburn Man, Johnny D. Briggs Jr., Indicted on Multiple Felony Arson Charges

An indictment has been filed against Auburn local, Johnny D. Briggs Jr., for setting three fires in the city on a single day in October. The 53-year-old man faces three grave felony counts of arson, with each count carrying a potential sentence of 30 years. In addition to this, Briggs is also charged with aggravated criminal mischief, which could result in a five-year prison term. A misdemeanor for failure to control or report a dangerous fire has also been laid against him, attracting a potential penalty of up to 364 days in jail.

Locations of the Fires

The incidents happened at distinct locations in the city. The first took place at a Dunkin’ outlet on Riverside Drive. The second fire was set at The Knight House in West Pitch Park, a historical landmark and one of the oldest buildings in the city. The final fire broke out at Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub located on Main Street.

Apprehension and Pending Trial

Briggs was apprehended approximately a week after the incidents. The local police conducted an investigation that identified him as the prime suspect in these arson attacks. Currently, Briggs is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail, with his bail set at $15,000 cash or $5,000 with supervised release conditions.

Implications of the Crime

The incidents have caused considerable alarm among the Auburn community, particularly due to the historical significance of The Knight House. The arson attacks are a reminder of the need for stringent security measures and effective law enforcement to deter such destructive actions.