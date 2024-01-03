en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Auburn Man, Johnny D. Briggs Jr., Indicted on Multiple Felony Arson Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Auburn Man, Johnny D. Briggs Jr., Indicted on Multiple Felony Arson Charges

An indictment has been filed against Auburn local, Johnny D. Briggs Jr., for setting three fires in the city on a single day in October. The 53-year-old man faces three grave felony counts of arson, with each count carrying a potential sentence of 30 years. In addition to this, Briggs is also charged with aggravated criminal mischief, which could result in a five-year prison term. A misdemeanor for failure to control or report a dangerous fire has also been laid against him, attracting a potential penalty of up to 364 days in jail.

Locations of the Fires

The incidents happened at distinct locations in the city. The first took place at a Dunkin’ outlet on Riverside Drive. The second fire was set at The Knight House in West Pitch Park, a historical landmark and one of the oldest buildings in the city. The final fire broke out at Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub located on Main Street.

Apprehension and Pending Trial

Briggs was apprehended approximately a week after the incidents. The local police conducted an investigation that identified him as the prime suspect in these arson attacks. Currently, Briggs is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail, with his bail set at $15,000 cash or $5,000 with supervised release conditions.

Implications of the Crime

The incidents have caused considerable alarm among the Auburn community, particularly due to the historical significance of The Knight House. The arson attacks are a reminder of the need for stringent security measures and effective law enforcement to deter such destructive actions.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
A chilling incident unfolded in the heart of Toronto on December 30, 2023, as a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown restaurant’s bathroom stall. The suspect, later identified as Eric Oliha, 42, reportedly crawled into the stall and attacked the victim. Not only did he assault her, but he also snatched her phone to
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
4 mins ago
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
5 mins ago
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
Crime as a Catalyst for Poverty: A New Perspective
2 mins ago
Crime as a Catalyst for Poverty: A New Perspective
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
2 mins ago
Texas Community in Search of Missing Teenager: Amber Alert Issued
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
3 mins ago
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
36 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
39 seconds
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
48 seconds
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
54 seconds
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
1 min
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
1 min
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
1 min
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
2 mins
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app